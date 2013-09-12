7th Generation Celebrity Psychic with 100% Accuracy Rate Offers Services

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Lana Stevens, psychic reader and spiritual adviser, invites everyone to try her services. Her work covers the basics and more of psychic readings including aura interpretation, banishing negativity, chakra healing and aligning, color therapy, entity clearing, past life regression, psychic vibrations, spell casting, and the realms of healing.



Media Exposure

Stevens has had numerous appearances on TV where she was interviewed regarding her expertise. She starred on Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion where she read tarot cards and did spiritual psychic vibrations. Also, she was featured on national TV, particularly on San Antonio’s ch12 news, Dallas Texas ch11 news, and the 1999 Sports Addictions of the Dallas Morning News.



Qualifications

The celebrity psychic to the stars is also a Reiki Master. She has learned to control the art of managing one’s life force and is qualified to discuss anything of the nature. Her book, Lana’s Magic Garden: Myths and Potions, has been well-received by readers on Amazon. As these people put it, her words about magic and spirituality are informative. These testimonies highlight her credentials as a psychic reader worth consulting.



Tried and Tested Readings

Her famous predictions include Superbowl XXXIII’s bull’s eye and the 2000 victory of presidential candidate Al Gore. With her accuracy rate, she can be entrusted with all problems, be it familial, financial, love, marital, or spiritual. For her, no worry is too big or too small.



Sure Outcome

With Steven’s psychic readings, results are guaranteed. As a modern psychic, her methods have caught up to the changes in today’s world. From her abilities, she can tell the past, present, and future even before a single word is uttered. All her psychic readings and other spiritual services are confidential.



Lana Stevens accommodates all clients by appointment only. For more information on the 7th-generation celebrity psychic and her psychic reading services, call 972 481 0449, email psychiclana03@aol.com, or visit http://dallaspsychic.net/.