8 Challenges HR Faces in 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- From the impact of the pandemic to the ripple effects of changing consumer behaviours, enterprises have had a lot to deal with over the past two years. But what about the focus for HR leaders in 2022 - where do their specific challenges lie this year? We've identified these 8 key areas:



1. Supporting organisation leaders in order to adapt and evolve their leadership to navigate a more complex world and the increased pressure that uncertain times create.



2. Helping leaders to get used to a situation where they can no longer see that far ahead and need to make decisions in an environment of uncertainty.



3. Identifying ways to stop the tide of resignations that has affected every industry.



4. Finding new solutions to attract talent, from the offer of remote work to partnering with more freelancers.



5. Supporting digital transformation and leveraging this for recruitment. A secondary challenge is filling the skills gaps created by this digital focus, from upskilling to tapping into the gig economy.



6. Ensuring that mental health remains a high priority throughout 2022.



7. Better managing diversity and inclusion - these are critical issues for at least 35% of companies, according to a Gartner survey.



8. Helping employees become more accustomed to change and develop resilience in the face of ongoing uncertainty.



As an HR recruitment agency, Leathwaite is well placed to help enterprises find key people with the skills and experience to solve these HR challenges. This is a function that has never been more critical to business success, given the rapid changes in organisational structures and working models that we have seen over the past few years. Deep specialism, highly tailored solutions and an in-depth understanding of the upheaval that organisations today face in human resources terms have given the team at Leathwaite a unique foundation on which to deliver support as an HR recruitment agency. A company representative stated "HR leaders and their teams face change and challenges on a level that the majority of the current working population have never experienced."



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite is an HR recruitment agency able to provide tailored solutions to help any organisation develop a competitive advantage via their most critical asset - their people. The firm has an exceptional track record in HR recruitment and has provided support for many different roles, from APAC Head of HR, British Auction House to Head of HR Functions Asia, Global Universal Bank. The firm has made its own commitment to principles of inclusion diversity and this filters through into every one of Leathwaite's services. As an HR recruitment agency, Leathwaite is able to support businesses in understanding threats, tapping into trends and embracing industry innovation that could be crucial to managing change. The firm has a range of resources at its disposal, including Executive Search and Executive Interim Search, as well as tried and tested market intelligence.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.

For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite: +44 207 151 5151



- For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



- Leathwaite are at the forefront of HR recruitment, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.