8 Ideas to Prevent Pain, Other Health Problems While Working from Home

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Many employees were caught off guard when they were told to shelter in place and work from home. As a result, some workers may need to fine-tune their work spaces and working habits to prevent back, shoulder, hip and neck pain and to avoid other health issues.



Kayal Pain & Spine Center's pain management care team in Bergen County would like to share some suggestions from the Mayo Clinic designed to help workers avoid pain and other health-related issues.



1. Good posture matters. Don't use that cushy recliner for work. Guard against aches and pains by sitting in an ergonomically friendly office chair with feet flat on the floor and the knees level with the hips. If the chair lacks proper lumbar support, place a cushion or pillow between the chair and the back.



2. Set up shop. To avoid unnecessary stretching that can cause added strain, organize the workspace so everything is within reach.



3. Keep the computer screen at arm's length. This is the ideal placement to promote proper posture and good health.



4. Don't bend the wrists. Keep wrists straight while typing.



5. Use a headset or earphones if possible. Cradling the phone between the neck and shoulder can cause pain.



6. Adjust lighting. Lights that are too bright or dim can strain the eyes.



7. Resist unhealthy snack attacks. Unhealthy snacks can mean unwanted pounds.



8. Get moving. Exercise improves health and helps prevent weight gain.



Haven't been doing it right? It's never too late to start.



Kayal Pain & Spine Center and its expert pain management specialists in Westwood and nearby are offering telemedicine appointments. Using a smartphone, tablet or computer, patients can consult with their health care providers from the safety and convenience of their homes. The Paramus office is open seven days a week. The Franklin Lakes and Glen Rock offices are open Monday through Friday. Contact the center or call 844.777.0910.



