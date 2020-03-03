8-in-1 Prof. Media and 6-in-1 Video Converter Ultimate Toolkit Are Offered at 40% off During Leawo's 2020 Monthly Promotion

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just rolled out a Monthly Giveaway & Specials. In the promotion, Leawo offers 8-in-1 Prof. Media to help you download, convert, copy, burn, play, edit Blu-ray, DVD and digital videos at high speed, and 6-in-1 Video Converter Ultimate Toolkit to help you convert and download videos/audios, burn videos to DVD/Blu-ray, rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD to videos, edit media files, etc.. The promotion runs from February 20th to March 20th, 2020.



Prof. Media, an 8-in-1 bundle which consists of Video Converter, Video Downloader, Blu-ray/DVD Converter, Blu-ray/DVD Copy, Blu-ray/DVD Creator, is designed as a video/audio/Blu-ray/DVD media solution suite. Among them, Leawo Video Converter empowers users to convert video and audio files contained in more than 180 formats from one to another. It can function as a common video converter, a common audio converter, an HD video converter, a 4K video converter and a 2D to 3D video converter. The program accepts not only video/audio file, but also video/audio folder input, and conversion in batch is also available with the help of this professional video converter. Other features like merging, trimming, cropping, watermarking, adjusting video effect, applying 3D effect, etc. As for Leawo Video Downloader, it is able to download videos from more than 1000 sites like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Vimeo and Vevo, etc. Most videos you find on the internet could be downloaded with this video downloader. It's got a built-in fully-functional web browser that allows users to browse online videos for downloading and playback just like Chrome or Firefox. Also there's a built-in video player for video playback after the video is finished downloading. And the rest is Blu-ray/DVD solutions, they aim to help people convert, copy, burn, play and edit Blu-ray/DVD.



Video Converter Ultimate ToolKit is a 6-in-1 bundle including Video Converter, Video Downloader, Blu-ray/DVD Converter and Blu-ray/DVD Creator. As with the 8-in-1 Prof. Media, users are offered a 40% discount on this promotion.



Anyone who is interested in the bundles could purchase them by clicking on "Buy Now" on the promotion page and then filling personal information and finally pay for it on the purchase page. It's worth noting that there are Mac and Windows versions of Prof. Media and Video Converter Ultimate ToolKit, and people should purchase the one that works for them.



