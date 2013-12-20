8 Lessons Online Retailers Can Learn from Black Friday to Fuel Their Final Holiday Marketing Push

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- It’s coming down to the final weeks of holiday shopping and expected holiday spending is projected up 2% in 2013. Mandy McEwen, Online Marketing Consultant helps retailers understand consumer buying trends with a corresponding effective marketing strategy for the current holiday season.



Mandy McEwen announces two articles for readers interested in gaining the cutting edge in online marketing: 8 Holiday Online Marketing Trends and 8 Lessons We Can Learn From Black Friday To Fuel Our Final Holiday Marketing Push



Coming in at #1 on her list:

Budgets are smaller this year, despite the projected 2% increase of holiday spending. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $1.7 billion less than they spent in 2012 over the Black Friday weekend. For retailers, this means finding ways to appeal to consumers’ frugality. Free, expedited shipping is a popular trend for many only retailers during this holiday season.



Fact #4:

Mobile is growing. Elizabeth Harris of New York Times Business Economy reports that mobile traffic accounts for 40% of all online shopping traffic. Companies should appeal to mobile consumers with mobile coupons sent through social media and email



Some of the other trends reported on and summarized by Mandy are: Online shopping is especially strong among 18 to 34 year olds, and more than one-third will use their mobile devices for price comparison during this holiday season. Relatively young buyers are also very likely to use Facebook in making purchasing decisions. And, in harmony with Google’s most research search engine updates, question-based searches are highly ranked—question based content creation is an effective strategy for retailers, leading to more traffic and conversions.



Tune in to Mandy McEwen’s blog, 8 Ways in 8 Days, for the latest trends in online marketing, articles and research that help businesses gain the competitive edge during this holiday season.



Read: 8 Lessons We Can Learn From Black Friday To Fuel Our Final Holiday Marketing Push for current, focused and concise marketing trends that contribute to success for online retailers this holiday season.



Mandy McEwen is Founder and President of Mod Girl Marketing which provides complete digital marketing services for all types of businesses. Mandy provides digital marketing consulting for businesses on various marketing strategies such as SEO, social media, and digital branding.



Mandy can be found on Twitter, where she reveals a continuous flow of marketing ideas for online success.