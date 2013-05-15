$8 Million Dollar Unit for Sale at Murano at Portofino

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Tim Allen, a South Florida real estate broker, has reported that Unit 3501 of Murano at Portofino – described as the “crown jewel” of the building has been listed for $8 million.



The suite is part of the tower’s popular and esteemed 01 line, which represent the most opulent residences available. Subsequently, it features high-quality finishes and furnishings. The prestigious apartment is comparable to a single-family home in terms of its specifications, as it has an expansive living area of over 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms. Its most noted amenity is the ability to obtain a 360 degree view of the city and water.



The Murano at Portofino is a 37-story high-rise comprising a total of 189 residences. Located on 1000 South Point Drive, it lies within Miami Beach’s prestigious and vibrant South of Fifth Street neighborhood. The luxury condominium is renowned for its trendy location, world-class amenities, and high-quality construction. It lies in close proximity to the Miami Beach Marina, a number of award-winning restaurants and lounges, the reputable South Pointe Park, and the city’s iconic beaches.



About The Murano at Portofino

The Murano at Portofino is well-regarded among real estate circles for its wide selection of resort-style amenities and residences, and is reputed to be one of the most affluent condominiums in the city. Its amenities include a 20-foot lobby, a heated bay-front swimming pool and spa, sauna and steam rooms, multi-level fitness center, two lighted tennis courts, and the exclusive Piaggia Beach club. Residents have private access to 600 feet of prime waterfront and benefit from services such as 24-hour security, valet parking, and concierge.