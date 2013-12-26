8 Riversuites Singapore Upcoming Residential Condo Near Boon Keng MRT Receives Immense Demand

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- 8 Riversuites, an upcoming residential project comprising of 862-units, is already receiving immense demand from investors and individuals signaling a surge of price movement in the near future of its units, according to NewLaunchGuru.com.



NewLaunchGuru.com, a website which provides bookings of numerous upcoming residential and commercial projects in Singapore, further informed that 8 Riversuites with an expected TOP of March 2016 has seen a great interest by many people who are either seeking its units for living purposes or as an investment opportunity.



Two major reasons for such large demand early on, according to the website, is due to the condo’s luxurious architecture design and its prime location. The proposed development will comprise of 2 blocks of 31-storey and 2 blocks of 30-storey apartments, 3 blocks of strata terraces with 1 level of car parking and another 6 multi-storey car parking. The 8 Riversuites, once completed, will undoubtedly be an addition to the Singapore’s skyline and its innovative design will also make it stand out with other magnificent structures of the city.



The residential condo is located 5 min walk away from Boon Keng MRT Station and has connectivity to major expressways such as the CTE, PIE & KPE. 8 Riversuites is also short drive away from the Central Business district and the Orchard Road Shopping Belt. Numerous schools and colleges are located in the vicinity of the Eight Riversuites as well, giving the parents ample number of choices to select from for their children.



NewLauncGuru.com is also one of the few to offer the units of the 8 Riversuites in Superb Car Promo Deals. The deals valid till the end of February 2014 enable potential purchasers to couple the units with luxurious cars at hefty discounts. For example, 2 & 3 BDR penthouse owners can also purchase the Volvo S60 D2 with COE (capped at $90K) at $10K only. Similarly Strata House purchasers have the option of purchasing the Jaguar XF2 with COE at $10K only. More information on the ‘8 Riversuites Superb Car Promo’ is available on the website NewLaunchGuru.com.



About NewLaunchGuru.com

NewLaunchGuru.com is one of the leading websites that provides bookings of numerous upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore. The website has become a go-to source for any latest news on upcoming projects and has provided extensive information such as floor plans, maps, proposed structure(s), photo gallery and detailed specifications of each and every listed project. Through the online platform, http://newlaunchguru.com/, status of the various upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore and their complete profiles can be viewed.



For more information about the upcoming Singapore residential condominium 8 Riversuites, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of newlaunchguru.com, please email to info@newlaunchguru.com.