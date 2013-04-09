8 Things People Should Know About Services Offered at Assisted Living Facilities

Tomball, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Assisted livings provide a safe and comfortable environment for people with Alzheimer’s who are still able to maintain some independence. When choosing an assisted living, take into consideration the location, costs and services offered.



(1). Living Arrangements

Assisted livings range from cozy cottage or home type settings, to larger, more formal arrangements. Some assisted livings such as AutumnGroveCottage in Blanco, San Antonio offer apartment style accommodations with a kitchenette and private bathroom. Others offer private rooms, some with their own bathroom. If you cannot afford a private room, some locations offer shared rooms. Are you the outgoing type? Maybe you would like a roommate. Assisted livings provide a common kitchen area where you can prepare snacks and a common dining room where you can enjoy meals with the other residents. Some assisted livings have beautiful grounds or gardens for strolling.



(2). Housekeeping and Laundry Services

Assisted living means you can leave the housework to someone else. Maintenance staff clean the common rooms, do your laundry and change your bedding. This leaves you free to participate in more recreational activities.



(3). Meals

Breakfast, lunch, and supper are provided, and care is taken to provide nutritious and tasty meals to accommodate any dietary restrictions. Between meal snacks, such as tea and cookies or fruit are provided. You can also bring in your own snacks.



(4). Personal Hygiene and Grooming

If you need assistance with bathing or other personal hygiene, or going to the bathroom, this will be provided in a sensitive and caring manner. Some assisted livings have onsite hair stylists or bring in a hair stylist on a regular schedule.



(5). Management of Medication

It is easy to forget to take your medication or take the wrong dosage at the wrong time. Assisted living staff ensure that you always get your medication as prescribed, and keep track of all your prescriptions.



(6). 24 Hour Security

You can feel safe and secure in an assisted living. Alarm systems, fire and carbon monoxide detectors or sprinkler systems, video systems or security guards, provide a level of security that you would never receive in a private home. Visitors also have to sign in and out. Panic buttons, or alarms, and 24 hour staff ensure that in a medical emergency, you will receive help as quickly as possible.



(7). Health and Wellness Programs

Dietary advice, exercise programs, therapy and medical care are provided to maintain your physical and mental health. Programs are tailored to the needs of the individual. Many people neglect their personal care, but you will feel better when you are inspired to get out there and dance, walk, or swim with your new friends.



(8). Recreational and Social Activities

Outings to events and recreational places, shopping trips, games, movies and other fun events are provided. Everyone deserves to have fun and enjoy life and assisted livings take this component of life seriously, providing a wealth of activities.



Take your time choosing the right assisted living for you. Ask to see the accommodations, the list of services and the schedule of activities. Do the other residents seem happy? You can be happy there too.



