80 Time Honored Smoothie Recipes: Great Smoothies to Suit All Tastes, Speedy Publishing's New Cookbooks, Food & Wine Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Malia Smith comes a great book published under the imprint Cooking Genius.



"80 Time Honored Smoothie Recipes: Great Smoothies to Suit All Tastes" is a book which highlights a great selection of smoothie recipes. The recipes cater to those who are vegan, those who are trying to lose weight, those who are looking for that extra boost of energy and those who simply want a refreshing, healthy nourishing option. The aim that the author has with this book is to give individuals more than one set of options when it comes to preparing smoothie recipes. The text is well timed as many individuals are seeking a more healthy way to eat and also a quicker way to get all the nutrients that they need. In this fast paced society where many work more than one job there is little time in many households to prepare a meal that is not only nutritionally balanced but tasty as well. The book is a great addition to the recipe collection of any household. The adults will appreciate and the kids will love it.



About Malia Smith

Malia Smith really knows her smoothies. She was exposed to the process of making smoothies from an early age and it has carried through to her adulthood. She introduced the process to her colleagues while she was in college and they all found it to be rather beneficial especially when finals were upon them and they had no time to prepare a meal as studying was the only thing on their minds. As Malia realized that the general culture was changing and that more and more individuals were seeking other alternatives to slaving over a hot stove and preparing a nutritious meal or simply buying fast food, she saw the opportunity to reintroduce the world to the benefits of smoothies through her book. Malia is aware that the process is simple and easy and really benefits the individual that opts to do it. A well prepared smoothie is a great meal replacement and will provide the body with long lasting energy until the next meal. She also targets those who are trying to lose weight but seem to be having road blocks.



Pick up a copy of 80 Time Honored Smoothie Recipes: Great Smoothies to Suit All Tastes at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



80 Time Honored Smoothie Recipes: Great Smoothies to Suit All Tastes at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Time-Honored-Smoothie-Recipes-ebook/dp/B00DIM9XPA



80 Time Honored Smoothie Recipes: Great Smoothies to Suit All Tastes at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628840353



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80 Time Honored Smoothie Recipes: Great Smoothies to Suit All Tastes * by Malia Smith

Publication Date: May 8, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840353

Print ISBN: 9781628840346

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