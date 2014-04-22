800 4 My Taxi Teams Up with GreatLike Media and Creates Unique App for Independent Taxi Companies

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- (800) 4 My Taxi becomes a technology leader by teaming up with GreatLike Media and creating a taxi app for independent taxi companies.



Ordering a taxi has never been easier with the all-new taxi app. Created by Greatlike Media, the app records the persons GPS location and then allows the user to call a cab at the click of a button. For added peace of mind, the app offers tracking of the taxi so the person knows that it is on its way.



The new app is a great addition to the services already offered by 8004My Taxi. The company has a well-earned reputation for providing a high level of customer care and offers a safe and affordable way of travelling.



The 800 4 My Taxi service has earned many positive reviews from its passengers; this is what one client had to say:



“8004 My Taxi is a great service. Its been wonderful to have on time drivers so I don’t have any worries when I have a night on the town. Thanks Guys.”



With the new app, 8004my Taxi can take its services to a whole new level, providing customers with the ability to connect with the company quickly and easily and track the vehicle while they wait for it to arrive.



The 18004my Taxi app is available free of charge by visiting to the iTunes store; the app is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iTouch and requires an iOS 6.0 operating system. To download the free app, visit



https://itunes.apple.com/az/app/800-4my-taxi/id560444345?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.one8004mytaxi.taxi&feature=search_result



Or to find out more about the company, visit:

http://www.18004mytaxi.com/



About 800 4 My Taxi

800 4 My Taxi takes the stress out of travelling by providing transport for business, personal or leisure trips. The company offers a full range of services including wheelchair access and corporate accounts.



In addition, (800) 4 My Taxi allows online booking and charges Orange County approved taxi cab fare rates so customers can always be assured that they will be charged a fair price.



About GreatLike Media

GreatLike Media is a digital Marketing agency based in Orange County, California. GreatLike Media offers customized web design and software development for clients, and offers cost effective, profitable solutions.



GreatLike Media

12711 Newport Avenue Ste 504

Tustin Ca 92780

Orange County SEO

Orange County Web Design