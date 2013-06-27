800+ Churches Looking for a Pastor So Says the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announced via Facebook, Google+ and Twitter that through a South Florida Law Firm and Realtor they have 800+ vacant churches available for their ministers looking to pastor a Church.



These churches became vacant during the recent recession over the course of the last five years. Most are in great shape just waiting for the right man or woman who believes God is calling them to lead such a congregation. Churches are available on a first come, first serve basis to real faith based ministers ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, led by Brother Michael speaking during the ULC Weekly Address via the Universal Life Church Radio Network emphasized how this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for those who opted to become ordained to start a Church. Brother Michael went on to say he has never known a Church to come walking to the minister, but rather it is usually the minister who needs to pull up stakes and relocate to where opportunity presents itself. Brother Michael said this is common practice for those who serve as ministers they need to go where the Holy Spirit directs them to go and it is one of the understood sacrifices we make by becoming ministers to begin with.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com