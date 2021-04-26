Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global 8K technology market is expected to reach a market size of USD 117.55 Billion by 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-resolution television experience is among some other key factors driving growth of the global 8K technology market currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growing availability of various products to empower 8K content creation is expected to further propel global 8K technology market growth. Increasing research & development activities for advancements in display technology is also expected to boost market growth going forward.



The report is collated with the help of advanced tools and the recent primary and secondary research methodologies. Our expert analysts gather information and data available in the annual company reports, financial reports, press releases, regulatory databases, government documents, and statistical databases. In order to ensure the authenticity of the information and data studied in this report, our researchers undertake paid primary interviews with industry experts alongside other relevant entities associated with the global 8K Technology market.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of 8K Technology Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/499



The researchers find out why sales of 8K Technology are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the 8K Technology industry.



Due to high presence of domestic and international market players such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and BOE Japan Co., Ltd. in countries in Asia Pacific, the market in the region is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market during the forecast period.



Key market participants include Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., BOE Japan Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Sharp Corporation, Red.com LLC, and JVCKENWOOD Corporation.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Projector

Television

Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD)

Quantum Dot Liquid Crystal Displays (QD-LCD)

Micro-LED

Monitor & Notebook

Camera



Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

7680 x 4320

8192 x 8192

8192 x 5120

8192 x 4320



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitality

Education

Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Sports

Entertainment



