9-1-1 & Tech Industry Experts Successfully Test 21st Century 9-1-1 Capabilities & Features

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Last week, representatives from more than two dozen public safety service providers came together to test the features that would enable 9-1-1 centers across the country to keep pace with consumer technologies and introduce multimedia “call” capabilities, allowing text, images, and real-time video to be sent from those in need of emergency assistance directly to 9-1-1 call takers.



This Industry Collaboration Event, dubbed “ICE 8”, focused on testing interfaces for logging of processing events and recording NG9-1-1 multimedia and call data, as well as interfaces for retrieving and reproducing both. NENA’s “i3” NG9-1-1 standard specifies the system interfaces that were tested at ICE 8.



Versadial Solutions participated in ICE 8 to test their NG911 Logger. The logger is being designed from the ground up in direct correlation with the NG911 Standards as they are being developed.



“The ICE 8 event created an opportunity to work with other NG911 equipment providers and vendors. Developing a clear and consistent 911 logging standard is very important for the PSAPS of today and the community that they serve. Lives will be saved tomorrow from the work we are doing today.” Stated Gene Shennikov, CEO of Versadial Solutions.



The development and standardization of NG911 will improve communication and efficiency across the emergency 911 PSAP network. These standards will allow PSAPS to monitor and log information and communication from a variety of platforms such as voice, text, and video. These changes will mean the difference between lives saved and lives lost.



“Through the ICE initiative, NENA is proud to provide a space for all relevant players to come together in an open, collaborative atmosphere to test the products and services that will ultimately enable Next Generation 9-1-1 and improve emergency responses for all citizens in need,” said NENA President Bernard Brown, ENP. “We thank the Illinois Institute of Technology for hosting this critical event and INdigital for assisting in establishing the network connectivity between participants.”



Additional ICE program details are available at www.nena.org/ice.



About NENA: The 9-1-1 Association

The National Emergency Number Association (NENA) serves its members and the greater public safety community as the only professional organization solely focused on 9-1-1 policy, technology, operations, and education issues. The association works with public policy leaders; emergency services and telecommunications industry partners; like-minded public safety associations; and other stakeholder groups to develop and carry out critical programs and initiatives to improve 9-1-1; to facilitate the creation of an IP-based Next Generation 9-1-1 system; and to establish industry leading standards, training, and certifications. Find out more at www.nena.org.



About Versadial Solutions

Versadial offers scalable call recording solutions and related professional services since 1998. We deliver a reliable recording platform to businesses throughout the world. Our solutions improve business performance, increase sales, reduce liability and help to comply with regulations.



Corey Tolmasoff

Versadial Solutions

949-450-0650

pr@versadial.com