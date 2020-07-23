9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Raleigh, NC based 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $24.16 million in 2018 to $27.04 million in 2019.



Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) declined from $0.90 per share in November 2019 to as low as$ $0.45 per share in May 2020.



On July 22, 2020, NASDAQ: NMTR shares closed at $05.1 per share.



Those who purchased shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



