9 Strategies for Cancer Survivors and Oothers to Start 2013

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, there are over 200,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Plus, if the disease is caught early, there is a 96 percent five-year survival rate. This makes educating individuals and making them aware about preventative screenings vital. Yet providing cancer survivors with emotional support is just as crucial.



Noriko Iwanaga Chapman, a cancer survivor, native of Japan and a mother of two children, has over 16 years experience in the automobile industry as a production control supervisor for DENSO Manufacturing (TN).



Chapman said, “In 2009, when I was diagnosed with cancer, it was devastating to think about the disease and an unknown future. A year later, I survived and gained my health back and was given a second chance to live.” She regained her strength and managed to attend Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) and enrolled in its MBA Program. It was the start of her quest to help nonprofit organizations. She chose to assist the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center, located in Maryville, as a part of her project. “During the research, I was inspired by the staff and by individuals with disabilities who were trying very hard to learn work skills and seek permanent employment.”



Her research was the main inspiration for her new book, Second Chance: An In-depth Case Study on Nonprofit Organization's Resource Allocation and Operational Maximization. It’s co-authored by her LMU professor Dr. Daryl D. Green. The authors pledged 30 percent of the proceeds to a local nonprofit, assisting disabled adults. Chapman added, “It was a perfect project that God prepared with the perfect timing, a convenient location, hard-working people, and Dr. Green’s challenge to have students publish a book. It was a “Second Chance” for me to go back to school and resume my career after surviving cancer.” Yet, Chapman understands that returning to work is no easy task for cancer survivors. She offers the following coping strategies (source: Mayo Clinic):



9 Strategies For Cancer Survivors:



1. Try to obtain as much basic, useful information as possible about your cancer diagnosis. Write down questions to ask at your next appointment.



2. Maintain honest, two-way communication with your loved ones, doctors and others.



3. Receive help from family members, friends or co-workers, and learn to let them help you. It can be running errands, picking up children from school or just being there for you. It's time to rely on others. They offer the help because they want to be of service.



4. Find a cancer patient and family supporting system in your community. There are many great nonprofit organizations that can provide helpful advice and information to help you go through this difficult time.



5. Maintain your normal lifestyle as much as possible. Remain involved with work and leisure activities as much as you can.



6. Be around positive people.



7. Research insurance options. Try to understand the financial impact of your illness, and talk to your employer about the duration of leave, medical insurance or other benefits. (I was lucky to have a supplemental cancer insurance, which relieved my financial concern.)



8. Maintain a healthy lifestyle and diet. Learn relaxation and meditation techniques, and rest when you can. Physical energy and emotional health will help you go through surgeries and treatments and will bring about quicker recovery.



9. Learn to visualize yourself without cancer. Keep your thoughts positive and hopeful.



