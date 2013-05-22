9 Ways to Safely Cool Down for Summer

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The dog days of summer are almost here, but instead of basking in the heat, families need to be proactive with prepping their homes. To keep your family safe and cool, it’s important to keep a few things in mind when you use your air conditioner.



1. Always have a licensed professional install your unit. Whether it’s a window unit or a larger central-air system, trained technicians know the best way to safely place your unit. This will help reduce the threat of an electrical fire. Air-conditioning related fires occur in thousands of homes a year. Manufacturers report that 86 percent of these fires are ignited as a result of mechanical failure or malfunction, such as a short circuit.



2. Make sure your equipment is properly tested. You need to buy a unit created by a proper manufacturer, such as the Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ETL SEMKO (ETL) or Canadian Standards Association (CSA).



3. Avoid overloading outlets. It’s recommended that you place only one high-wattage appliance into each receptacle outlet at a time, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International. It’s also important to use a grounded outlet. When in doubt, consult a qualified technician, like those at Just In Time Furnace Inc, to be sure your unit is fully capable of being powered where it is in your home.



4. You must follow your manufacturers instructions to be covered by the warranty. Using an extension cord, for example, may disqualify you from warranty protection. Do not run your cord under a rug or carpet.



5. Get your air conditioner cleaned and inspected before summer. Conduct routine checks and replace filters, as recommended by your manufacturer.



6. While it may be tempting to turn off your air while you’re at work, you should not turn off your air completely and then turn it on full blast when you return. Instead, turn your air down to a lower setting, and upon your return, turn on your air conditioner gradually.



7. Close off unused rooms to minimize the power needed to cool down your home.



8. Some electrical companies recommend that you set the fan on your central air conditioner to On as opposed to Auto. This will circulate air continuously, keeping the temperature more even throughout the house and aiding in dehumidification.



9. Make sure your window air conditioner is the right size. It's better to get one that's too small than too large; a larger unit will start up and turn off more frequently and won't do as good a job dehumidifying the air, according to Powerhouse TV.



No matter what type of air condition unit you use to cool down your home, consult a licensed air condition professional, like our team at Just In Time Furnace Inc. Our trained staff members are more than happy to assist you with making your home comfortable and safe for summer.



Just in Time Furnace Inc is a local heating and air conditioning company located in Calgary, AB. Just in Time is looking to gear up for the upcoming summer months and transition out of winter. Under the leadership of owner Justin Johnson, Just In Time Furnace Inc focuses on air conditioning repair, installation and general service for Calgary, AB, and the surrounding areas.



