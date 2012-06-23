9 Year Old Indian Girl Sets Marathon Record As the Youngest Finisher

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- Sanskriti Tripathy, a 9 year old little girl defies both age and distance by becoming the youngest ever finisher of the Greylock mountain half marathon held last Sunday on 17th June 2012 . Greylock Trail run organized in USA by Western Massachusetts Athletic Club is considered as one of the most challenging marathons even for the seasoned athletes, since it includes running the distance of 13.5 miles including an ascent to the highest point of Massachusetts and a very rocky and steep downhill run.



Sanskriti is a student of Grade IV at Angier School in newton, Massachusetts and loves physical sports like football, soccer and basketball. "I want to thank my parents for their belief in my abilities and also to my class fellows for their disbelief. On 13th of May 2012, on the mother’s day, I had run my first marathon around the neighborhood but my class fellows did not believe that I actually ran the distance. That’s when I decided to run an official marathon and prove my point." Sanskriti shared. "This is the first time I had to run while climbing up and down a very steep mountain. Even though it was very exhausting but then it felt great to reach the topmost point of Massachusetts." Sanskriti added.



Sanskriti was inspired to run long distance by her father who has run several marathons’ including a 75K ultra marathon. Sanskriti' s father Sidharth Tripathy said, “ I ran my first marathon at the age of 36 and I had never imagined my daughter would successfully finish such a difficult marathon at the age of 9. Usually while running I used to draw inspiration from other leading marathoners like Paula Radcliffe but now I guess my daughter’s feat will work as all the inspiration that I will ever need.”



If anybody thought Marathon is no kid’s play, budding long distance runners like Sanskriti are all set to run down their opinions.



For complete race results click below http://www.runwmac.com/gt2012/greylock2012.html



