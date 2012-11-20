900,000 Manufacturing Skill Assessments by SMT

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Unique solutions are in high demand as the manufacturing skills shortage grows more acute globally. Scientific Management Techniques (SMT), the global leader in industrial skills assessments and skills training programs reached the 900,000 industrial skill assessments milestone. Launched in 1970 with the introduction of their hands-on Mechanical skills assessment machine, SMT has grown to enjoy a worldwide presence with proprietary portable industrial skills assessment machines.



In addition to the mechanical skills test device, SMT manufactures portable Electrical, PLC, and CNC skills assessment devices. These hands-on machines and SMT’s non-verbal, non-written, performance-based assessment methodology are used by industrial organizations across a wide variety of platforms to identify and measure the skills and competencies of candidates and incumbents.



SMT has experienced a significant increase in business as manufacturing organizations search for solutions to the skills shortage. “We understand the hiring process in industry. Our clients use our machines to lower the risk and cost of hiring,” said Richard Whouley, founder of SMT “Identifying and quantifying skills prior to hire is the single most effective means to insure a quality, highly productive hiring decision in industrial settings. Our clients embrace our assessment machines and methodology due to the financial benefits and productivity enhancements delivered by identifying the most capable candidates and incumbents.” The assessment machines identify and quantify the skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot a modern manufacturing facility.



Larry Gibson at Unilever, an SMT client, stated “I was introduced to SMT’s standard timing model as a plant maintenance manager and used it as a very effective screening tool for hiring. In subsequent roles as plant manager I brought the tool in not only for hiring but also as a training tool for our TPM programs with great effect. We also had great success with SMT’s electrical testing module, again for both screening and training. I have used SMT for years; this company has great and proven products, training and techniques.”



About Scientific Management Techniques

Scientific Management Techniques (http://www.scientific-management.com) is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



Scientific Management Techniques Inc.

http://www.scientific-management.com

Stephen Berry, President

pr@scientific-management.com

603-421-0222