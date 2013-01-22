+9001 Free Online Games Website Now Offers Random Game Selector

Viareggio, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- A free online games website with over 9334 games, MyGamesRoulette now lets users find a random game by clicking on the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button. The website’s simple interface features a game category selector with a listing of action, adventure, board and card, classic, girls, kids, puzzle, racing, and sports games.



Available in English or Italian, the site also incorporates a navbar where visitors can access the My Games section. Games can be added to a favorites list, or users can view the most recently added or most popular games played on the website.



Users can click on the “Play Me Now” button, or the site’s archive of online flash games can be searched or browsed. What sets it apart is the ability to randomly select a game, or click on “Next” while playing to let MyGamesRoulette do the picking. Users can also click on the “Like” button to share favorite games on Facebook.



The online games are sponsored by ads that appear near the game screen. These disappear in full screen mode, available for selection with each game. The website is designed to allow users to easily find something new if they are not satisfied with the game they are playing.



MyGamesRoulette was created in Italy by web designer Mario Maruffi, programmer Gregorio Alessio Costa, and Web Writer Michele Cipriani. To learn more about the website and the creators, and to spend endless hours playing online flash games, visit http://www.mygamesroulette.com.



Contact:

Website Name: Mygamesroulette.com

Email: info@mygamesroulette.com

Italy