911 Survivor Pens Powerful Book Discover Gods Grace Through Tough Times

Jean Potter has dedicated her life to helping people get through tough times by sharing her powerful story of surviving September 11th. It was business as usual on that day for Jean. She was working for a large bank which had its office on the 81st floor of the World Trade Center.



By the Grace of God, author Jean Potter assisted by Rob Kaplan is a firsthand account of her experiences on that day. She details the first plane to hit the Towers and her dramatic escape in the face of serious danger.



The book also offers inspirational thoughts about Jesus. Her husband, Dan, upon seeing flames erupting from the World Trade Center, raced from his FDNY study course in Staten Island to Manhattan determined to help her, but, recognizing his duty as a fireman, stopping to help others even while he anguished over his wife’s fate.



They have overcome tremendous obstacles coping with post traumatic stress disorder; moving because they could no longer live in a home haunted by three thousand ghosts; and giving up their jobs (Dan had been injured in the collapse of the South Tower); and having to leave the city they had grown up in and loved.



By the Grace of God is a wonderful book that will inspire all who read it.



Sales from the book are being donated to The ounded Warrior Project and The FealGood Foundation.



