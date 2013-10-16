911 Home Experts Introduce Reliable 24hr Emergency Repair Service in West Palm Beach

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- 911 Home Experts, a “one stop” home services company, now introduces a very reliable 24hr emergency repair service in West Palm Beach. The company is dedicated to delivering fast, high quality services 24/7, for all major home systems for your home or business.



Whether it’s plumbing or HVAC repair in West Palm Beach FL, no one beats 911 Home Experts. While elaborating further a company representative stated, “911 Plumbing Experts is a trusted plumbing company in West Palm Beach having served many satisfied clients who found us in their search for reliable plumbers in West Palm Beach FL, often recommending our service. What sets us apart is our mission to provide customers with an outstanding customer service experience and making it our policy to give reliable, quality plumbing service at a fair price.“



Their network of local plumbing contractors and service technicians is backed by a premier warranty package coupled with a 100% job satisfaction guarantee. With determination, they aim to deliver services that comprise of quality workmanship – at affordable prices.



Moreover, if it’s mold that’s a concern for the client, 911 Damage Repair Experts with their Mold Remediation service can easily handle the issue. Their Mold Remediation in West Palm Beach is considered among the best mold removal solutions. “Thorough disinfection with sanitizers (guaranteed to pass air-quality tests) we repair, restore and put your property back together. 911 Damage Repair Experts mold cleanup professionals can help eliminate the threat of toxic mold and other related health hazards,” added a spokesperson.



About 911 Home Experts

911 Home Experts is a “one stop” home services company, offering services and repairs for all major home systems. Their partners have a combined 70+yrs. of home service /repair industry experience and carry with them a long history of excellence and achievement. The company's business culture insists on the customers' satisfaction and demands the highest service standards from all members of the team. They are fully committed to making the home service/repair process a better experience for the homeowner than ever before.



For more information, please visit http://www.911homeserviceexperts.com/about-us/



Contact

911 Home Experts

110 SE 6th Street, 15th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tel: 855-900-0911

EMAIL: info@911HomeExperts.com