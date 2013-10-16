911 Home Experts Now Offers Reliable Property Repair & Service in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- 911 Home Experts, an acclaimed home services company, now offers reliable property repair & service in Fort Lauderdale. The company is committed to providing top notch services to their clients and can easily your property repair service needs.



Whether it’s AC repair in Fort Lauderdale or an HVAC system break down, with their network of local professionals, 911 can handle it all. All their technicians are licensed and fully insured; and they have the most up-to-date training on all the manufacturer’s products they service.



911 Home Experts is a premier source for quality home repair services. Their team has proudly repaired and serviced many homes throughout Florida. Customers can rely on them to provide the best service, price and warranty for residential or commercial repair services, installation or maintenance.



While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “911 Home Experts has been Florida’s preferred source for professional home repair services for many years. With a combined service experience of more than 70 years, our team is second to none. You can rely on them to identify and fix the problem right the first time and you can count on it because your satisfaction is….. Guaranteed!”



No matter the problem, whether it’s Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical, Roofing, Appliances, Garage Doors, HVAC or Water Damage in Fort Lauderdale, 911 Home Experts can conveniently handle your home or business repair needs.



911 Home Experts is not just about air-conditioning or heating repair; actually, some of the best Ft Lauderdale Plumbers are associated with them. “Our network of plumbers are always ready for service including emergency 24hr plumber, water heater repair, drain and sewer cleaning, toilets, underground leaks, grease traps and water damage restoration,” added a spokesperson.



About 911 Home Experts

911 Home Experts is a “one stop” home services company, offering services and repairs for all major home systems. Their partners have a combined 70+ years of home service/repair industry experience and bring with them a long history of excellence and achievement. The company's business culture insists on the customers' satisfaction and demands the highest service standards from all members of the team. They are fully committed to making the home service/repair process a better experience for the homeowner than it ever has been before.



For more information, please visit http://www.911homeserviceexperts.com/about-us/



Contact:-

911 Home Experts

110 SE 6th Street, 15th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tel: 855-900-0911

EMAIL: info@911HomeExperts.com