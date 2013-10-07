911 Home Experts Offering Quick Response for Boca Raton's Plumbing Service

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- The first problem with water leakage is the ancillary damage it can cause. The situation demands not only the experience to tackle water problems, but also the quickest response in handling such problems. 911 Home Experts is renowned for offering both quick and effective solutions for Boca Raton plumbing repair.



The company offers solutions for a wide range of plumbing services such as; water heater repair, toilet repair, water damage restoration, drain & sewer cleaning, leak detection, backflow prevention, plumbing fixture installation, amongst other services. 911 Home Experts goes above and beyond, to ensure its’ customers receive the quickest response for their plumbing repair issues.



What adds to the level of response is that 911 Home Experts service is provided through it’s network of professional and experienced local plumbers in Boca Raton, Ft. Lauderdale, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, and other parts of Florida. They are pre-screened to assure that they’re licensed, insured and trained to handle any plumbing service. Customers can expect professionalism and quality work from any of their plumbing service contractors, when they arrive at the customer’s home.



A spokesperson for the company further adds, “With a combined service experience of more than 70 years our team of local plumbing contractors is second to none. You can rely on them to identify and fix the problem right the first time, and you can count on it because your satisfaction is... Guaranteed!”



Apart from 24/7 Emergency Services and exceptionally knowledgeable plumbers, 911 Home Experts guarantees its customers with 100% job satisfaction – whether it’s about repairing or cleaning-up after the work is finished. The company leaves no stone unturned in delivering great service. This also reflects in the attractive premier warranty 911 Home Experts offer – which includes a one-year all Labor plus manufacturer's parts warranty.



About 911homeserviceexperts.com

911 Home Experts is a “one stop” home services company, offering services & repair for all your major home systems. Their partners have a combined 70+yrs. of home service /repair industry experience and bring with them a long history of excellence and achievement. The company's business culture insists on the customers' satisfaction and demands the highest service standards from all members of the company. They are fully committed to making the home service/repair process a better experience for the homeowner than it’s ever had been.



For more information, please visit http://www.911homeserviceexperts.com/about-us/



Contact:

911 Home Experts

110 SE 6th Street, 15th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tel: 855-900-0911

EMAIL: info@911HomeExperts.com