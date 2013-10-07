911 Home Experts Offering the Most Reliable Air Conditioning Repair in Boca Raton

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- 911 Home Experts, a Florida leading home repair and maintenance company, is offering reliable air conditioning repair services in Boca Raton. With determination, the company aims to deliver services that comprise of quality and exceptional workmanship – at affordable prices.



A spokesperson for the company elaborates, “We aim to provide our clients certified, insured local technicians and service contractors to handle their simple or complex air conditioning repair in Boca Raton. We further make sure to reach your place quickly in the event of an emergency.”



911 Home Experts offers AC repair services for both residential and commercial properties in Boca Raton, FL. This includes AC condenser repair; installing AC systems; offering energy saving solutions; cleaning AC coils; detecting leakage in AC refrigerant; compressor repair; amongst many other services.



If you are experiencing Air conditioning problems at homes or workplace, simply contact 911 Home Experts they offer 24 emergency services – including holidays and weekends. The latter guarantees the quickest response time to its customers with an aim to address their home repair requirements. This also helps towards reducing the repair costs.



“The service trucks are stocked with many of the parts and components needed, so our repair technicians are ready to handle your home service repair – any day, anytime”, ensures the spokesperson. 911 Home Experts also offers the most attractive premier warranty backing up it’s quality work – including one-year labor plus manufacturer's parts warranty.



About 911 Home Experts

911 Home Experts is a “one stop” home services company, offering services & repair for all major home systems. Their partners have a combined 70+yrs. of home service /repair industry experience and bring with them a long history of excellence and achievement. The company's business culture insists on the customers' satisfaction and demands the highest service standards from all members of the team. They are fully committed to making the home service/repair process a better experience for the homeowner than it’s ever has been.



For more information, please visit http://www.911homeserviceexperts.com/about-us/



Contact Detail:



911 Home Experts

110 SE 6th Street, 15th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tel: 855-900-0911

EMAIL: info@911HomeExperts.com