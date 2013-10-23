911 Home Experts Provide Fast, Reliable Water Damage Restoration in Hollywood FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- With years of experience in water damage restoration and eliminating mold problems, 911 Home Experts can easily handle any water damage in Hollywood FL. The company and its network of skilled technicians can deal with any such problems, delivering visible and effective results.



Hollywood FL, being an area prone to hurricanes and severe tropical storms, is often subject to water damage, and this is one of the biggest concerns for area residents. 911 Home Experts, with their unique restoration methods, can be an asset in such situations.



While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “911 Damage Repair Experts in Hollywood FL, have years of experience in water damage restoration and eliminating mold problems of any kind, from surfaces and materials.”



Furthermore it’s not only about the water damage but some of the best Hollywood FL plumber work for 911 Home Experts. Their network of select, licensed, insured, local plumbers is always available for emergency service - 24/7, year round, at competitive prices. All their plumbers are local plumbing contractors so “no matter where you are in the area, a plumber will be at your door in the stated time or less, to fix your plumbing problem and get your life back to normal.”



In fact, if the AC breaks down, there’s no need to panic, just call 911 Home Experts, the experts for AC Repair in Hollywood FL. Having served many satisfied customers over the years; 911 is often recommended for its quality work and reliable service. Whether it’s residential or commercial property services in Hollywood FL, they are the most trusted on-demand repair service provider.



About 911 Home Experts

911 Home Experts is a “one stop” home services company, offering services and repairs for all major home systems. Their partners have a combined 70+ years of home service/repair industry experience and bring with them a long history of excellence and achievement. The company's business culture insists on the customers' satisfaction and demands the highest service standards from all members of the team. They are fully committed to making the home service/repair process a better experience for the homeowner than it’s ever has been.



For more information, please visit http://www.911homeserviceexperts.com/about-us/



Contact:-

911 Home Experts

110 SE 6th Street, 15th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tel: 855-900-0911

EMAIL: info@911HomeExperts.com