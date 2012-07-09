911 Memorial Guided Tour Offers a Comprehensive View of the World Trade Center Tragedy

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Get a truly unique travel experience and have a comprehensive view of 911 Memorial in New York City. OnBoard Tours is offering the NYC Freedom Tour or the NY See It All! Tour to access the Memorial by boat. The tour starts with a boat cruise from Midtown Manhattan to Battery Park with a tour guide to escort the group for a walk and tour around the Memorial at Ground Zero.



The NYC Freedom Tour was designed to create a once in a lifetime experience for visitors to witness sights and attractions in New York City. It’s the only tour in the United States that comprises multiple bus tours, short walks and boat cruises all in one package. No other company offers guided visits to 911 Memorial like OnBoard Tours does. A tour guide is assigned to a group of around 30 people and stays with them for the entire duration of the trip. The guide will show guests around the Memorial to narrate on the September 11 tragedy and the new tower being constructed.



After getting an up close view of 911 Memorial and knowing the in-depth story of how the site came to be, visitors are taken to St. Paul’s Chapel and Trinity Church to learn about the history of the place. Next stop will be in Wall Street where the guide shows the exact spot of the first terrorist attack. The group is then taken to a quick stop at South Street Seaport for a well deserved snack.



Next itinerary is a boat cruise along Brooklyn Bridge to get to the Statue of Liberty. Within 20 yards from this famous landmark, visitors can view Lady Liberty up close and have their photos taken.



Booking the NYC Freedom Tour saves time in going to Ground Zero monument because one gets there by boat to avoid being stuck in the traffic congested areas of New York City. The total value of this tour package is more than $127 for each person but adults only pay $59.99 on weekdays and $69.99 on weekends. Children below 12 years old can avail of special discounts at $49.99 on weekdays and $59.99 during weekends. Tour leaves at 9:30am, 11:00am and 12:30pm daily so make sure to book for an early reservation as slots are limited.



Don’t miss the opportunity and buy tickets to the NYC Freedom Tour to avail of the 911 Memorial experience. OnBoard Tours offers this comprehensive guided tour for visitors to view the site of the Twin Tower tragedy where many people lost their lives. It’s not just a tour to see New York City but a truly memorable way to experience the city. Contact the customer service department to answer any concerns or visit the FAQs page at the company’s website for additional information.



