99 Dollar Laptop Launches Its Brand New Website

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- 99 Dollar Laptop, a company that offers its customers laptops that cost $99 or less, has just opened for business.



The website features refurbished laptops that are in good condition and can satisfy any financial situation.



The makers of 99 Dollar Laptop realize that not everyone can afford a new laptop that costs $600 or more. They also understand that just about everybody—from young students to senior citizens—needs access to a decent computer. That is why they opened their company; to provide their customers with budget-friendly laptops that they can use to have access to the internet.



99 Dollar Laptop obtains its stock of cheap laptops from suppliers who are closing out their inventories. After refurbishing systems and making sure they are tested for any possible problems, the laptops are posted on the website for sale.



Every laptop sold through the new website comes with a guarantee that it is fully working, unless otherwise stated. Laptop hard drives come with a 30 day warranty after purchase. If any of the laptops have scratches or dents, these cosmetic issues will be visible in the photos or description.



Because the stock sells rapidly and many of the laptops sold through 99 Dollar Laptop are one of a kind, the stock is always rotating. Customers who visit the website from day to day are sure to always find new deals on refurbished laptops.



“Most if not all of our laptops are one of each,” an article on the website notes, adding that once a laptop is sold, 99 Dollar Laptop usually doesn’t have any more of that exact one in stock.



It isn’t difficult to find an occasional good steal featuring a laptop with a dual core processor or one of the mini netbooks for only a hundred bucks. Retail and refurbished prices far exceed the $99 pricing on this site.



Using the new website is easy; customers are welcome to visit at any time and browse through the current selection of used laptops. Photos and a thorough description accompany each available computer; this includes information about the processor, memory and hard drive, screen size, operating system, battery condition, included accessories, and more.



For anyone who is strapped for cash but wants access to the internet at a practical price, this is the first place they should visit.



About 99 Dollar Laptop

Not everyone can purchase a brand new laptop for $600 or $700 so the owners of 99 Dollar Laptop have decided that buying an affordable laptop should only cost their customers $99 or less. The company’s goal is for every person to have access to the internet and the limitless information it comes with using its laptops. For more information, please visit http://www.99dollarlaptop.net