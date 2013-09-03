99Socials.com Adds YouTube Views to Social Media Marketing Line-Up

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- To say that the Internet has changed the way people entertain and educate themselves is an understatement, and one of the chief ways this can be seen is the meteoric rise of online streaming video. Websites like YouTube, which allow users to publish, share and view free streaming video content, are among the most popular on the Internet.



One social media marketing company that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is 99Socials.com, a well respected marketing services company that is known for helping businesses to take advantage of the incredible marketing power of social media websites like Facebook and Twitter. They have recently come into further prominence by adding YouTube views, likes and subscribers to their list of services.



Businesses can very quickly add to the view count for any YouTube video by using the 99Socials.com YouTube views service. This makes the video seem much more popular than it actually is, a technique that can be used to add a sense of legitimacy to a business or kick start genuine popularity.



Many online businesses offer this service, but 99Socials.com is quickly becoming regarded as the best value and most clandestine way to buy views on YouTube. Views are added in an organic-seeming way, so as not to attract the attention of YouTube’s administrators.



YouTube is just one of the social media sites that 99Socials.com can help businesses use for marketing purposes. They also sell Facebook likes, Twitter followers, and many other services, all at great value prices.



A spokesman for the company said: “We’ve been offering marketing services across many different social media platforms for years. Now we’ve decided to apply this expertise to YouTube. We believe we’ve created the most watertight system for adding completely natural-seeming YouTube views or YouTube Likes on to any YouTube video. This can have myriad benefits for savvy marketers, including attracting genuine viewers to the video. We’ve also made it extremely good value to buy YouTube views from us, with one of the most competitive pricing structures available anywhere. This is the perfect addition to our social media marketing services line up.”



About 99Socials.com

99Socials.com is a social media marketing services company that helps businesses promote themselves on various social media websites. They sell YouTube views, likes and subscribers, Facebook likes, Twitter followers, and other social media services.



For more information please visit http://www.99Socials.com