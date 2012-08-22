99TravelTips.com Offers Visitors the Chance to Win a Trip to Singapore

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- People travel for a number of different reasons. Some people travel because they’re bored, and others travel because they want to explore the world’s most majestic sights. People all over the world enjoy traveling, and the internet has made it easy to learn more about travel tips, destinations, sights, and more.



One website seeks to make traveling as easy as possible. At 99TravelTips.com, visitors will find a plethora of editorial content about the world’s best travel destinations. From understanding other cultures to seeing the best sights a country has to offer, 99TravelTips.com wants to ensure that travelers have the information they need to make any trip as memorable as possible.



A spokesperson for 99TravelTips.com explained how the website seeks to help travelers around the world:



“The main feature of 99TravelTips.com is our fantastic blog, which is updated on a regular basis with some of the hottest traveling news from around the world. We also have sections for travel tips and information on some of the best festivals and celebrations going on throughout the world. Our objective is to give travellers insider knowledge from our local sources so they can have a trip to remember. It’s this attention to detail that makes us popular with our readers.”



99TravelTips.com wants to educate visitors about the best sights to see in a number of different countries. Blog posts cover information on a variety of topics. One post from April talks about the top 4 military memorials in the United States, for example, while another post discusses the upcoming St. Andrew’s Day festivities in Scotland.



Another popular article discusses an underwater roller coaster in Japan. The check roller coaster under water post describes exactly what users can expect while riding on the high-powered roller coaster. There is even a link to a 1080p HD point-of-view video filmed by one of the roller coaster’s riders.



To thank their readers 99TravelTips.com is currently offering visitors the opportunity to win a free holiday. The website’s spokesperson explained what visitors can win:



“We’re extremely proud to offer all website visitors the chance to win a 2 night stay at a 5-star hotel in Singapore. Singapore is one of the world’s most majestic cities and it truly has to be seen to be believed. To win a trip, all visitors have to do is enter their email address. This is our way of thanking our loyal readership.”



About 99TravelTips.com: 99TravelTips.com is a travel blog that discusses the latest travel tips, hot destinations, vacation packages, and more. The website is currently giving visitors the chance to win a free trip to Singapore at a five-star hotel. For more information, please visit http://www.99traveltips.com