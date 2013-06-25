9cvs a Resume Search Engine That Aims to Revolutionize the Job Search

Badajoz, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- For those who are looking to change jobs or find employment, finding the right resume search engine or job finder can be quite a chore. While many people settle to placing their resume on as many job search engine sites as they can find, selecting the right ones can be difficult.



Using 9cvs is the quick, effect way to job search for your next employment. 9cvs is the job finder that will find offers from more places and assist you in getting hired more quickly thanks to its streamlined approach. If you are looking for employment, 9cvs is certainly one of the best job search engines on the web.



There is at least one resume search engine however that has established quite a reach across the internet.



Pulling together recruiters, employers and those looking for work all in one website, 9cvs has certainly made great strides in a relatively short period of time.



Essentially, 9cvs is a resume search engine as well as a video resume search engine. This is a network where posting your resume will have you seen by recruiters and employers from around the world. The emphasis of 9cvs is to simplify the process of applying for work and finding the right employee by bringing them both together in a single website.



This is more than just a job finder site, 9cvs promises to be a one-stop-shop when it comes to employers looking for the right person and potential employees attempting to find the job that best suits their needs.



What are the Advantages of Using 9cvs?



Largest Network of Recruiters: 9cvs features the largest number of recruiters in the world. By posting your resume here, you can reach more recruiters than any other single website.



Access to over 32 Countries & Languages: For those of you who wish to work in other countries, 9cvs offers over 32 countries and languages to post your resume. This means that people around the world will get to see your resume and you will get offers from place you may not have even imagined before.



One-Time Upload: There is no need to post your resume repeatedly. With 9cvs, one time and you are completely done. Why waste your time sending out resume after resume to companies that often throw them away? With 9cvs, one time is all it takes for you to get noticed.



Post in 1 Minute: The simplified systems of 9cvs are geared towards having you write the most pertinent information so you recruiters can spot you easily. Plus, you don’t have to waste time posting information that in all likelihood will not be considered. You can post up your resume in as little as 60 seconds and have it seen around the world.



Video Resumes: Video resumes are the latest, hottest trend with more recruiters and employers taking advantage of this new medium. Statistics show that people who post a video resume increase their chances of being hired by up to 80%. 9cvs lets you take advantage of this new form of resume so you can find employment fast.



About Rocío Perez

I am passionate about web development. My mission is to make 9cvs a great website where job seekers can do their cv and the recruiters can to access these cvs with just one click.

It's boring, tedious and frustrating for job seekers send your resume to a ton of companies that are not interested in hiring you.

99% of the cvs go to trash because the job offer is and will be much higher than the demand.

It is easier for recruiters to contact you if they are interested with a simple search, don't you think?

The rest of the time I share it with my couple, the gym and the marathon.



