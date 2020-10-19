9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Securities Laws by 9F Inc. in connection with the Company's August 2019 initial public offering ("IPO")



On or about August 15, 2019, 9F Inc. sold about 8.9 million NASDAQ: JFU shares in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $9.50 a share raising nearly $85 million in new capital.



9F Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over 5.55 billion CNY in 2018 to over 4.42 billion CNY in 2019, and that its Net Income of over 1.98 billion CNY in 2018 turned into a Net Loss of over 2.15 billion CNY in 2019.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) common shares, that the defendants violated Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that 9F Inc. was in a dispute with its insurance partner, PICC, resulting in multiple legal actions in China. Further, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that PICC was challenging, delaying, and otherwise failing to pay service fees to 9F Inc. under the parties' agreement, rendering the collectability of services fees owed to 9F Inc. by PICC doubtful and as risk of non-payment.



