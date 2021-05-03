9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Certain directors of 9F Inc are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: JFU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against 9F Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in ASDAQ: JFU stocks, concerns whether certain 9F Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the materials supporting the IPO, and defendants throughout between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the purported value and benefits of the Company's financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under the Cooperation Agreement, that the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the Cooperation Agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment, that there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners, that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired, and that as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) have certain options



