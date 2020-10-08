9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU.



Investors who purchased shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain 9F Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based 9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China.



On or about August 15, 2019, 9F Inc. sold about 8.9 million NASDAQ: JFU shares in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $9.50 a share raising nearly $85 million in new capital.



9F Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over 5.55 billion CNY in 2018 to over 4.42 billion CNY in 2019, and that its Net Income of over 1.98 billion CNY in 2018 turned into a Net Loss of over 2.15 billion CNY in 2019.



Shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) declined to as low as $1.76 per share on July 24, 2020.



