9th Sphere Sponsors SEO Track Session at SMX Conference in Toronto to Promote SEO & Online Marketing

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Coming off of a successful Search Marketing Expo, 9th sphere sponsored the SEO track , featuring speakers on a variety of topics discussing the latest in SEO, search engine marketing, online marketing and advertising as well as ranking strategies that coincide with the search engines. The conference was held last week on April 26-27th in Toronto, Canada, where search marketing companies and online marketers gather yearly to discuss the latest trends and ideas in the realm of online marketing. 9th sphere was excited to be one of the sponsoring companies this year and aims to offer quality web design and internet marketing to businesses looking for great results.



“The SMX Toronto conference is a great chance to stay on top of trends in the online marketing space and will provide a great venue for us to showcase our talent and expertise in both advertising and design”, stated Max Trunov, Lead Internet Marketer at 9th sphere. 9th sphere also boasts and impressive resume of quality web design and online marketing projects, specifically SEO where they have risen to the top of the search engines-- not only for themselves but for many of their clients alike.



The SMX conference comes every year to Toronto and this is the third time 9thsphere has been a sponsor of the event. 9th sphere believes in supporting the industry and of course cementing their place in the Toronto web design and online marketing community. As a professional web design firm that more recently has segmented itself as a leader in the SEO field, 9th sphere prides itself in staying on top of current trends in the SEO space and sponsoring the SEO track session at SMX Toronto definitely helps.



About 9th sphere

9th sphere is Toronto’s leading provider in a full-spectrum of online marketing, SEO and web design services with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individual entrepreneurs who thrive off of meticulous design and professional execution for marketing initiatives. Their internet marketing services are top notch and include full integration with their web design faculty to provide a seamless integration of both design and marketing. To find out more about 9th sphere and the services they provide, please visit http://www.9thsphere.com/