‘A-1 Auto Transport’ Recently Validated by TRUSTe, Earns TRUSTe Seal to Display on Website

Aptos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Arranging to have a vehicle transported can be a time-consuming and stressful experience. People are typically very fond of their vehicles, and it can be hard to know which company to trust with their important—and expensive—car, truck, RV, boat, or motorcycle shipping services.



Sometimes a move necessitates that a car be shipped to a new location, and sometimes it can because of an auto auction or other reasons. But no matter why a vehicle needs to go from Point A to Point B, customers deserve to work with an auto transport company they can trust.



A-1 Auto Transport has been in the car shipping business for over 22 years. During this time, the staff estimates that they have helped shipped over 200,000 vehicles. Over the years, the company has earned a solid and highly dependable reputation, and many customers use their services again and again.



Recently, A-1 Auto Transport was validated by TRUSTe, a company that helps guide consumers to trustworthy websites. A-1 Auto Transport can now display a coveted TRUSTe seal on their website, which shows potential customers that they can expect outstanding customer service, fair prices, and a superb overall experience from the company.



As an article on A-1 Auto Transport’s website explained, the company owns and operates over 30 modern auto shipping carriers—all equipped with satellite tracking—through a network of over 40 terminal facilities in the continental United States.



This means that no matter if a customer has an RV that needs to go from Las Vegas to New York, a boat to move from Hawaii to California, or an exotic car that needs to get to Phoenix from Minneapolis, car transport services from A-1 Auto Transport can be arranged to make it all happen.



To get started on getting a vehicle shipping quote, customers need only log on to the website. There they can enter in information for a free, no-obligation quote, as well as browse through many helpful articles about vehicle transport and auto movers. Customers can also call the toll-free number for a free car shipping rates comparison.



“A-1 Auto Transport is committed to the highest standards of service and care when it comes to the shipping of your vehicle,” an article on the company’s website said.



“Our reliable and friendly support staff is there to answer any and all questions you might have along the way.”



About A-1 Auto Transport

A-1 Auto Transport has been shipping cars both domestically and internationally for over 22 years. We are a part of "Smart way”, a division of the Environmental Protection Agency, for being an eco-friendly auto transport company. We value customer service and giving our customers the cheapest prices. For more information, please visit http://www.a1autotransport.com