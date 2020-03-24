A-1 Electric Booking Customers in Need of Emergency Commercial Electrical Services Now

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- An electrical emergency can strike at any time of the day or night — and business owners understand that even an hour without electricity can mean thousands of dollars in lost profits. The team of electricians at A-1 Electric is proud to announce that they are able to provide emergency commercial electrical services to businesses across the Philadelphia area immediately.



When a business struggles with an emergency electrical issue, it can be difficult for the business to find someone to correct the problem, especially during the off hours of weekends or the middle of the night. To avoid this delay and the concern that comes with it, A-1 Electric is stepping up to provide extended service hours for commercial electrical emergencies.



For over three generations, A-1 Electric has been serving both the residents and businesses of Pennsylvania with a wide range of electrical services. Continuously expanding its services and service range, A-1 Electric strives to be the area's most reliable provider of both residential and commercial electrical services.



On top of helping with emergency electrical problems, they are still able to help with scheduled electrical needs as well. This includes rewiring, new builds, renovations to existing businesses, electrical inspections, and even ensuring that businesses are kept up to electrical code. When a company reaches out to A-1 Electric, they know an experienced team of master electricians will be at their door as soon as possible.



A-1 Electric can also be found online at https://www.a-1-electric.com/.



About A-1 Electric

A-1 Electric is an organization of Electrical Inspectors and Master Electricians operating out of Feasterville-Trevose, PA. They service Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania, with electrical underwriting, reintroduction of services, installation of electrical infrastructure and implementation of electrical equipment. They also offer complete electrical inspection and authorization consulting services certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all local AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction) and all PA electrical utilities.