A-1 Electric Can Help Make Sure a House Is Up to Code Following Any Flip or Renovation

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Flipping properties and renovations have never been more popular. With shows like Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Flip or Flop dominating the airways, it can be tempting to believe that flipping an old home is something that anyone can handle. However, the truth is that not everyone who is capable of renovating or flipping a house has the experience to do every aspect of the job. Some jobs are simply unsafe for an amateur to do. Electrical alterations, if done incorrectly, are incredibly dangerous. It could lead to a house that is simply unsafe to live in.



When it comes to getting an electrical inspection in Montgomery County, A-1 Electric is there to help. They have the experience and the know-how to ensure that everything in the house is safe and up to code. That way, the house can be lived in or sold without worry of fire for the buyer or real estate agent showing the property.



A-1 Electric has been performing electrical inspections in Chester County and surrounding areas since 1955. Their family-run business is licensed for industrial, residential, and commercial work, so code violations are something they are more than qualified to correct.

Before listing a flipped home on the market, investors are urged to receive an electrical inspection from A-1 Electric to ensure safety. Anyone interested in learning more about the team of master electricians employed at A-1 or who would like to schedule their appointment for service should give their team a call at 800-401-6114.



Please note that while A-1 Electric cannot act as both an inspector and a repair service on a single visit, they are more than happy to schedule multiple appointments to fit the unique needs of each of their customers.



About A-1 Electric

A-1 Electric is an organization of Electrical Inspectors and Master Electricians operating out of Feasterville-Trevose, PA. They service Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania, with electrical underwriting, reintroduction of services, installation of electrical infrastructure and implementation of electrical equipment. They also offer complete electrical inspection and authorization consulting services certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all local AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction) and all PA electrical utilities.