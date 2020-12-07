A-1 Electric Can Help with Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Electrical Services

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- New construction projects are always stressful, hectic, and chaotic. No matter what type of construction it is, A-1 Electric is able to help. The company is well-known throughout the area for providing both electrical services and their services as a third-party independent inspection team.



Some electric companies specialize in one single type of electrical work. While this might be convenient for business owners working in a particular niche, these sets of services don't provide the one-stop-shop that A-1 Electric does for construction site managers. Their experienced electricians can help with renovations, additions, and new construction wiring in Philadelphia as needed.



The professionals at A-1 Electric can also help with projects outside of residential endeavors. When a customer is building a new building or leasing a complex, they can come in and provide electrical inspections and installation services as well. They regularly help with electric updates, installs of new or updated fuse boxes, and upgrading both commercial and industrial electrical services in Montgomery County. Customers can even call to install new electrical outlets or upgrade their outlets for machinery that requires a higher voltage than what is present.



Having a professional team of electricians is crucial for any type of electrical system upgrade or installation. To learn more about A-1 Electric's independent third-party inspections or its wide range of installation and repair services, give their team a call today. Their team can also be found online at https://www.a-1-electric.com/, where interested parties can read more about currently available services and specials.



About A-1 Electric:

A-1 Electric is an organization of Electrical Inspectors and Master Electricians operating out of Feasterville-Trevose, PA. They service Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia, and all of Pennsylvania, with electrical underwriting, reintroduction of services, installation of electrical infrastructure, and implementation of electrical equipment. They also offer complete electrical inspection and authorization consulting services certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all local AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction), and all PA electrical utilities.