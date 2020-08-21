A-1 Electric Continues to Make Electrical Work Safe and Easy

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- There are a few projects that business and property owners should never attempt on their own. At the top of this list is electrical work and inspections, which can quickly become dangerous and even deadly when performed incorrectly. A-1 Electric is proud to continue providing certified electrical repairs and electrical inspections in Montgomery County and beyond.



Many home and business owners assume that they can save money by performing their own electrical work. However, unprofessional electrical work isn't just incredibly dangerous — it can also cause more expensive damage to the property. In addition, untrained professionals don't have the credentials to administer an official inspection needed to complete certain changes to an electrical system.



A-1 Electric employs a full team of master electricians who have been serving the Philadelphia area since 1955. Their team is qualified to handle every type of electrical inspection, and they can safely complete any needed repairs safely and efficiently. Property owners who need an inspection can count on A-1 Electric to have an inspection professional at their door within 24 hours of their call.



Anyone who needs electrical repairs or an electrical inspection in Bucks County is urged to contact the team at A-1 Electric as soon as possible. Interested parties can get in contact with their team by paying them a visit online at https://www.a-1-electric.com/ and filling out a contact form. Property owners should note that, though A-1 Electric cannot act as both a repair service and an inspection on a single visit, they are more than happy to schedule multiple visits to meet every customer's needs.



About A-1 Electric

A-1 Electric is an organization of Electrical Inspectors and Master Electricians operating out of Feasterville-Trevose, PA. They service Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania, with electrical underwriting, reintroduction of services, installation of electrical infrastructure and implementation of electrical equipment. They also offer complete electrical inspection and authorization consulting services certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all local AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction) and all PA electrical utilities.