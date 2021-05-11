A-1 Electric Helps Prevent Electrical Mishaps with Comprehensive Electrical Inspections

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- No homeowner wants to think about the possibility that their house may one day catch on fire. Unfortunately, this is the reality for thousands of Americans each year, particularly those who are living in homes with faulty outlets and lighting fixtures. According to data from the U.S. Fire Administration, about 6.3 percent of all residential fires occur due to a problem in a home's electrical system. Homeowners who are looking for ways to take steps to protect their families against fire hazards are encouraged to schedule their electrical inspection in Montgomery County from the team at A-1 Electric.



Though homeowners are required to receive an electrical inspection when they install new components to their electrical system, many homeowners choose to inspect their system if they live in an older property to ensure that it's working safely. A-1 Electric provides homeowners with an independent, certified team of inspection professionals who can locate any areas in the home where an outlet or light fixture may become unsafe. They also provide emergency electrical services for those who need an electrical professional more quickly.



An electrical fire can occur at any moment, and homeowners who aren't sure about the current condition of their property's electrical system may be more at risk. Anyone interested in scheduling their electrical inspection in Chester County and beyond or who would like to learn more about the benefits of regular inspections is encouraged to give the team at A-1 Electric a call or visit them online at https://www.a-1-electric.com/.



About A-1 Electric

A-1 Electric is an organization of Electrical Inspectors and Master Electricians operating out of Feasterville-Trevose, PA. They service Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia, and all of Pennsylvania, with electrical underwriting, reintroduction of services, installation of electrical infrastructure, and implementation of electrical equipment. They also offer complete electrical inspection and authorization consulting services certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all local AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction), and all PA electrical utilities.