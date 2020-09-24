A-1 Electric Provides Unbiased Third-Party Electrical Inspections

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- No matter if they're making changes to their existing electrical systems or they're working on new construction projects, property owners must pay particular attention to their electrical systems. A-1 Electric is one of the area's most trusted names in electrical repair and inspection, providing unbiased third-party electrical inspections that can help property owners keep their homes, businesses, and manufacturing plants safer when installing new appliances or electrical systems.



A-1 Electric is a third-party inspection provider. This means that their team provides business owners with objective and professional inspections for their new construction wiring in Philadelphia and beyond. It's important for business and property owners to receive a third-party inspection to be sure that they're getting an unbiased understanding of their system's safety and code compliance.



A-1 Electric provides property owners with access to an inspector within 24 hours from the time they call. After the inspection has been completed, A-1 Electric will provide the property owner with a certificate of compliance within 48 hours if the building's electrical system meets all local regulations, utility requirements, and safety codes.



Construction professionals and homeowners who are in need of a comprehensive electrical inspection are encouraged to get in touch with the team at A-1 Electric by paying them a visit online at https://www.a-1-electric.com/ and filling out a contact form. While A-1 Electric can provide both electrical inspections and residential and industrial electrical services in Montgomery County, they cannot act as both the inspection service and the repair service on a single visit.



About A-1 Electric

A-1 Electric is an organization of Electrical Inspectors and Master Electricians operating out of Feasterville-Trevose, PA. They service Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania, with electrical underwriting, reintroduction of services, installation of electrical infrastructure and implementation of electrical equipment. They also offer complete electrical inspection and authorization consulting services certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all local AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction) and all PA electrical utilities.