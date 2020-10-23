A-1 Electric Providing Commercial Parking Lot Installations in Bucks County Throughout Fall 2020

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Businesses looking for parking lot lighting installation services in Bucks County have a professional, easy option at their disposal: the team at A-1 Electric. A-1 Electric understands how important it is for local business owners to take steps to protect themselves and their customers ahead of the fall and winter seasons. This is why they're proud to announce that they're currently accepting new clients in need of improved parking lot lighting.



Local businesses know that having a well-lit parking lot is great for customers because it helps prevent collisions. Proper parking lot lighting is also essential for the safety of both customers and employees. Having a lit parking lot allows for people to venture from their vehicle to the store, then back again, in a higher measure of safety than while walking in the dark.



If the parking lot is not lit, it could lead to car accidents, trips and falls, and even vandalism. By getting commercial parking lot lighting in Montgomery County, or a surrounding county, these businesses are investing in themselves and their patrons. The safety aspect alone can pay for the upgrade by reducing the risk of being found liable for an accident or crime that occurs after sunset.



Having lighting around a parking lot is a great investment for businesses around Bucks County and the surrounding areas. Business owners who are interested in learning more about the team at A-1 Electric or who would like to schedule their appointment for parking lot lighting installation are encouraged to contact their team now.



About A-1 Electric

A-1 Electric is an organization of Electrical Inspectors and Master Electricians operating out of Feasterville-Trevose, PA. They service Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania, with electrical underwriting, reintroduction of services, installation of electrical infrastructure and implementation of electrical equipment. They also offer complete electrical inspection and authorization consulting services certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all local AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction) and all PA electrical utilities.