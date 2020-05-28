A-1 Electric Providing Emergency Electrical Services This Summer

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- With summer fast approaching, A-1 Electric wants the residents of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas to know that they can help with emergency electrical services, if or when they are necessary. Summer heat and storms often bring power outages to this region. Having a plan in place should power be compromised is crucial to the safety of both residential and commercial properties. Going without power can risk safety, health issues, and comfort.



Being one of the most prominent electricians in Philadelphia, residents know that they can always count on the independent team of experts at A-1 Electric. Their team is able to handle both planned and emergency electrical services quickly and professionally. This can mean coming out to diagnose the issue, performing emergency electrical services in Bucks County, or even inspecting the electrical work of another company to ensure a building is safe.



Summertime electrical services should be something Pennsylvania families can depend on. A-1 Electric is here to help ensure each building is safe and ready, no matter what type of heat or storm gets thrown up into this part of the country. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at A-1 Electric or who would like to schedule their appointment for service is encouraged to make the call to their team today. Though A-1 Electric may not act as both an electrical inspector and a repair professional on a single visit, their team is more than happy to schedule multiple appointments to meet the needs of every home or business owner.



About A-1 Electric

A-1 Electric is an organization of Electrical Inspectors and Master Electricians operating out of Feasterville-Trevose, PA. They service Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania, with electrical underwriting, reintroduction of services, installation of electrical infrastructure and implementation of electrical equipment. They also offer complete electrical inspection and authorization consulting services certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all local AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction) and all PA electrical utilities.