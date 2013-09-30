A 10 Percent Reduction in Weight Can Lead to Healthier Knees

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- A recent study found that overweight or obese people over the age of 55 who lost 10 percent of their body experienced a reduction in knee pain, and improved mobility of the joint. The study was released by the Journal of the American Medical Association and included 454 overweight or obese persons suffering from diagnosed knee osteoarthritis.



The group was split into three sections: those who dieted only, those who exercised only, and those who combined the two. After 18 months, the study followed up with participants and found even a 5 percent reduction in weight resulted in increased functionality and decreased knee pain.



Between the three groups, the results showed that those who combined diet and exercise lost more weight on average than those who did one or the other. The diet-and-exercise group also had less knee pain and more functionality than the exercise-only group. Other results included reduce inflammation, improved coordination of the load placed upon the knees, and more confidence in movement.



While the study noted that the more weight participants lost, the better they felt, lead researcher Stephen Messier clarified that when a physician suggests a patient lose weight, 10 percent should be the beginning goal.



“We’re not talking about people getting down to ideal body weight, they just have to lose 10 percent of their total weight,” added Patience White of the Arthritis Foundation.



Messier also advised that those who want results should find a program that works for them and stick with it. The goal should be to change “behavior long-term, so they do this for the rest of their lives.” Knee and joint health are essential to movement and quality of life, and losing 10 percent of total body weight is an easily attainable goal for anyone wanting to become healthier overall.



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