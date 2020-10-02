A 110-Proof Approach to Converting Peachtree Data to QuickBooks

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- QuickBooks holds 89 percent of the small business accounting software market in the United States. A company's profile can be easily set up within the program, as well as put transactions in place, among other things. It does all of this with very user-friendly interfaces and pictures to guide you along. QuickBooks also carries the upper hand with the use of forms that are designed to resemble actual paper documents that would typically be filled out.



QuickBooks exhibits top-notch integration capabilities with Yahoo and Gmail integration, along with online banking integrations as well. Peachtree is also reported to offer superior options in terms of financial statement customization as well. Peachtree's reports, however, according to experts, are a bit outdated compared to QuickBooks, which has an unconventional approach to reports.



Moreover, QuickBooks works on Mac and Peachtree doesn't.



Switching to QuickBooks has never been easier with conversion services like E-Tech. E-Tech has worked with accounting data migration for almost two decades and converts the current Peachtree accounting system to QuickBooks with speed and accuracy.



Peachtree's data is accessed directly. List data, including chart of accounts, customers, vendors, jobs, employees, classes, inventory, service and tax items, assemblies, price levels, shipping methods, terms, and other names will be converted irreproachably.



