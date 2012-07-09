A Authentic Garage Door Service Co. Offers Summer Special of Free Service Call With Parts Purchase

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- A Authentic Garage Door Service Company is pleased to announce their summertime special of a free service call whenever parts are purchased. With their mission to serve residents of the Tucson and Phoenix areas with all garage door services, A Authentic Garage Door Service Company is one of the few garage door companies that offer same-day service and same-day installation.



With summer underway, A Authentic Garage Door Service Company is doing all they can to reduce the cost of garage door repair for Phoenix and Tucson area homeowners. The leading garage door service specialists are offering a summertime special of a free service call when parts are purchased. “We try to go above and beyond to help out homeowners with specials for garage door repair in Phoenix AZ whenever we can, and this summertime special of a free service call when they purchase parts is a $65 value to the homeowner,” said A Authentic Garage Door Service Company Owner Darrell Peruch.



From a simple maintenance repair to an entirely new install, their Licensed, Bonded, and Insured team has the knowledge and expertise to provide a professional, timely job. The garage door Phoenix experts are the leading one-stop shop for all garage door service needs around the greater Phoenix and Tucson areas. With timely and professional service at economical prices, their garage door same-day appointment repair services include garage door springs, panels, rollers and openers. The Phoenix garage door repair specialists also offer a 24-hour emergency service.



A-Authentic Garage Door Service Company uses only the best garage door products with styles to suit every taste and home with custom door heights and widths available. Their new Tucson and Phoenix garage doors incorporate the use of steel skins with a tough triple layered coating system and unsurpassed Rustproofing System for a virtually maintenance-free surface that looks beautiful for years. They also specialize in Lift Master Garage Door Openers, which are the #1 choice in Arizona for garage door openers. “Just like the summer special, everything we do reflects our commitment to a lifetime business relationship with our customers,” said Peruch. For more information, please visit http://www.arizonagaragedoors.com/



About A Authentic Garage Door Service Company

The leading one-stop shop provides garage door repair, maintenance and new installation for the Greater Phoenix and Tucson areas. Their Licensed, Bonded, and Insured team are knowledge experts that always guarantee a professional, timely job. With 24-hour emergency service, same-day service and same-day installation, the company uses only the best garage door products with styles to suit every taste and home.