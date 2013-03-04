A B2B Platform Created for Top Italian Designer Brands and Luxury Fashion to Help Reach Across the World

Milan, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- ItalianBrandsDistribution.com is the new online B2B platform on the web that has been playing a key role in the Italian fashion distribution and reaching top Italian brands across the world. The company provides consultancy to all companies that want to select exclusive top designer brands from Italy to promote in their respective regions. After conducting a primary research on people, place and culture, they recommend the brands that will have maximum potentials in those regions. Not only they select the brands but take part in commercial negotiations to make sure that both the parties can be benefited from the deal. The company plays their important role in drafting development agreements for Italian brands distribution in a particular geographical area.



The high-end business and management professionals of ItalianBrandsDistribution.com maintain that while preparing a contract agreement they make sure that both the parties can gain maximum advantage and there would not be any ambiguity while drafting the clauses of the agreement. They claim that they always care for the long-term business goals of both the parties entering into an agreement. They carry out a thorough research of all the luxury brands before recommending an Italian brands distribution portfolio to a company that is interested in Italian brands. They help companies in also planning their commercial strategies.



ItalianBrandsDistribution.com maintains that they enjoy direct acquaintances with all major Italian fashion and luxury brands and this is the reason why their intermediation can bring the maximum benefits to a company that wants to engage itself into the business of a top designer and luxury brand from Italy. Being as a trusted online B2B platform, the company enjoys connections with a number of Italian brands and its direct advantage will certainly be of utmost importance for a company that wants to avail their Italian fashion distribution services.



If you too want to build your fortune by starting your business in one of the leading Italian brands, you can take the advantage of their business consultancy by visiting their website http://www.italianbrandsdistribution.com.



About ItalianBrandsDistribution.com

Italianbrandsdistribution.com is an Italian online B2B platform of branded European Luxury goods for Italian fashion wholesale, Italian brands distribution and world famous luxury goods supply. They bring the best Italian luxury Brands offered by Italian fashion brands owners, distributors, Italian fashion wholesalers and branded fashion goods for the worldwide companies to build a business relationship with these companies to take these brands to their respective regions.



For Media Contact –

Italian Brands Distribution

Phone: +39 (02) 94750298

E-mail: service@italianbrandsdistribution.com

Website: http://www.italianbrandsdistribution.com