A Barefoot Life: New Memoir by Ardoth Hardin Wilkerson Exposes Two Profound Sides of Mental Illness and Other Trials of Her Journey to Adulthood

For Ardoth Hardin Wilkerson, life has had its fair share of challenges. However, even at times of great adversity, her strength and drive have bred a life that Wilkerson confidentially hails as 'happy.' In her compelling new memoir, Wilkerson shares her experiences in a narrative that will appeal to any audience.



A Barefoot Life takes readers on a sixty-five year journey through love, pain, and ultimate joy.



Synopsis:



A Barefoot Life is a memoir which speaks to us about how the author celebrates living by recognizing that we are all exposed to the good times and the bad times. When her parents are told to institutionalize their baby daughter, do they take the easy road or the challenging road? When homicides claim three young family members in one single day, what coping skills kick in?



When a fifteen-year–old daughter becomes pregnant, sneaks away to marry and quits school, can words make a difference? In her own starkly honest words we learn how the author, her biological family, and her fifty-year marriage have survived and thrived. She recognizes that we are living in the good old days of tomorrow. She cooked on a wood stove, heated irons over an open fire on wash day, and cleaned coal oil lamp chimneys on Saturdays. The movie (not movies) was a dime. A little Kentucky river town helped raise her until she started a new life with a boy across the river.



The travel logs included in this book take the readers through the United States and Canada. The logs present a humorous, sometimes insightful picture of married life, and they share her love for our God and our Land.



As the author explains, she hopes the book will also raise the profile of mental illness and its effects on the family unit.



“I want my voice to be heard concerning one of the major problems facing our nation: mental illness. This may sound profound, but it is true. I can share both sides of mental illness. We as a family suffered from the loss of two family members at the hands of a mentally ill family member. How do you un-love a loved one who has no control over his life?” says Wilkerson.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book will take you back to the "Good Ole Days." You will experience laughter, crying and even a few surprises in this book. After seeing me go from laughter to tears and back to laughter again and again, my 7 year old son said, "Mom, I think you better put that book down for a while."



“I would have if I could have,” said Anita Perez, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Ann Barrington was equally as impressed, saying “A Barefoot Life grabs you from the first paragraph and won't let you go until you have finished the entire book. I highly recommend this book as inspirational and a joy to read.”



With such an overwhelming response, Wilkerson has published a second book. Chasing the Echoes is her new novel which shares the world of espionage, romance, and mystery set the Appalachian Mountains.



“I have so much to share and not enough pages in my first books to say it. There is a lot more to come!” she concludes.



A Barefoot Life and Chasing the Echoes are available now: http://amzn.to/YDMGgV



About the Author: Ardoth Hardin Wilkerson

Ardoth Hardin Wilkerson is a retired English/Writing teacher. She and her husband, Tommy, celebrated fifty years of marriage in January 2011. They spend the winter months in LaBelle, Florida. In the summer they travel back to Kentucky where both were born and lived most of their lives. Their two sons, Tom Jr. and Rodney, live in Kentucky and have presented them with seven grandchildren: Ryan, Matthew, Lauren, Nick, Anthony, Tyler, and Alex. After visiting with family and friends, they climb aboard their RV to head for more adventures across the US, Canada, and Mexico.