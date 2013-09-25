A Barking Success! Literary Springer Spaniel Star, 'Maggie', Announces Sponsorship of 2014 Golden Globes Red Carpet Style Lounge

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Last year, the MaggieMooseTracks® brand was in its infancy, existing only as a blog Mari Campbell kept to share the whimsical, loving and inspirational story of her Springer Spaniel, Maggie. However, after writing her first children’s book titled ‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Making Friends’, Mari and Maggie soon found their creation being sold in over eighty seven countries and picking up speed with gusto.



In a remarkable new development for the rapidly-increasing brand, Mari and Maggie are delighted to announce that MaggieMooseTracks® has been confirmed as a sponsor of the 2014 Golden Globes Red Carpet Style Lounge. Being thrown on January 10th to celebrate award nominees and celebrities, Mari will be in attendance to take part in a unique celebratory giveaway.



“This is a great opportunity for us both! This all started as a blog and we’re growing day-by-day. I can’t believe that, just over a year after we started, I’ll be celebrating with the stars as an official sponsor of a Golden Globes event,” says Mari Campbell.



Continuing, “Our books are based around relishing friendships and fun, while developing good character and realizing that you’re always both important to, and cherished, by the world.”



If the gala event isn’t enough to celebrate, Book 2 in the series, ‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Christmas Star’, has just been released through Amazon, soon to be followed by Book 3, ‘MaggieMooseTracks: Wolf Pack’.



‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Christmas Star’ - Maggie spends her first winter in the forest. When Flint, the feral cat, celebrates Hanukah, Maggie asks herself what is her holiday tradition? Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Beaver try to save Maggie’s friend Charlie from drowning in the raging river. This adventure and more keep Maggie and her friends busy while Maggie searches for the meaning of her Christmas tradition. Will she find it upon the Christmas star?



‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Christmas Star’ is available now on Amazon: http://amzn.to/188PxGY



‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Wolf Pack’ - Flint the feral cat warned Maggie about the wolves. At the edge of the cliff the wolf cub, Dakota, stared at the English Springer Spaniel puppy, Maggie. It was a standstill with their bodies frozen in place. No one dared to move. Then, with a swift leap, Dakota the wolf cub pounced on Maggie. They both went tumbling down the rock slide into the canyon below. Will Maggie make it back? Was Flint right, the wolves can't be trusted?



‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Wolf Pack’ is set to be released in January of 2014.



As Mari explains, her first book is also continuing to pick up global pace.



“We’ve just finished translating ‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Making Friends’ into Japanese. We’re seeing particularly high sales in this part of the world so wanted to cater to their native language, directly,” she adds.



‘MaggieMooseTracks®: Making Friends’ (Japanese Edition) is available now on Amazon: http://amzn.to/14W6qR1



Making the perfect Christmas gifts, fans of Maggie and her adventures will be pleased to hear that plush MaggieMooseTracks® dogs (Beanie Baby 8” size) will soon be going on sale through the official website.



“This is a very busy time for the both of us. Maggie has endless energy and is ensuring that I keep on top of things. It’s a dog’s life, for sure!” Mari concludes.



For more information, to view the entire range of books and watch a new series of MaggieMooseTracks® videos , visit: http://MaggieMooseTracks.com



Also, catch up with Maggie on Social Media:

Twitter – https://twitter.com/MaggieMooseTrks

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pages/MaggieMooseTracks/152531348200369



About the Author: Mari Campbell

Mari Campbell isn't just wild about animals and all the lessons they can teach human beings in their lives, she's totally crazy about her English Springer, Maggie. As the founder of the award-winning blog, MaggieMooseTracks®, Campbell is now sharing both true and fiction happy dog stories and lessons for life all centered on and inspired by her number-one canine companion and best friend. "When Maggie came into my life, the beauty of that relationship had me naturally evolve to keep up with the magic of her and our fans. What a pleasure, and joy it is," says Campbell.