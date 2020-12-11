A Basic Introduction to Homeowners Insurance

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- Insurance for homeowners is a type of coverage that includes money if your house or personal property is affected by anything like an accident, fire, or a natural disaster. Personal liability compensation may also be included, which acts as insurance should a physical injury or collateral harm case be brought against you.



Depending on your location, coverage requirements, and home and property values, insurance premiums for homeowners can be costly. Coverage is optional if your home doesn't have a mortgage attached, and some policyholders may decide to have their coverage expire after their mortgage obligation has been met. Despite this, about one in twenty homes have to file an insurance claim. Even though premiums are expensive, the repair costs may be worse without insurance.



A simple or no-frills homeowners' insurance can be inadequate to sufficiently protect a home from certain hazards in particular circumstances or locations. Most specific policies provide damage coverage if, for example, tornadoes and hurricanes happen. Losses from wildfires are typically covered for homeowners by a standard policy. In areas that are extremely vulnerable to wildfires, however, insurance, at least from regular insurers, can be a costly and complex process to obtain. In some states, Florida among them, there are state-backed insurance companies that sell policies that cover wildfire risks.



